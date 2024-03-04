RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Stranded tourists in HP's Spiti Valley shifted; man killed in landslide
March 04, 2024  18:32
As many as 81 tourists stranded in Himachal Pradesh's Spiti Valley due to closure of roads after heavy snowfall have been shifted to safer places, the police said on Monday. 

An excavator operator engaged in clearing a blocked stretch on the Shimla-Kinnaur road on national highway 5 at Negulsari in Kinnaur died this morning after shooting stones fell on him. 

The deceased was identified as Madan (27), a resident of Kullu, officials said. The Defence Geoinformatics Research Establishment, Chandigarh has issued avalanche warning for five districts of Chamba, Lahaul and Spiti, Kullu, Kinnaur and Shimla in Himachal Pradesh on Monday. 

Meanwhile, over 650 roads, including four national highways, in the state remained closed for vehicular movement on Monday following several avalanches and landslides caused by incessant rain and snow for the past three days, according to the state emergency operation centre. 

The 81 tourists stranded in Spiti Valley in Lahaul and Spiti district were on Sunday night shifted to and accommodated in different hotels and homestays there, the police said in a statement. 

About 290 roads are blocked in this tribal district and several areas are without electricity for the past two days, the statement said. -- PTI
