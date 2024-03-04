RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Stage performer from Chhattisgarh gang-raped in Jharkhand's Palamu
March 04, 2024  14:24
image
A 21-year-old stage performer from Chhattisgarh was allegedly gang-raped by her co-artistes in Jharkhand's Palamu district, police said on Monday. The incident took place days after a foreign tourist was allegedly gang-raped in Dumka district.

 In the fresh incident, the stage performer was allegedly raped by three co-artistes hailing from Palamu in a car after being given an intoxicating substance by them, a police officer said. "Two accused have been arrested and the survivor has been admitted to a hospital in Palamu where her medical test will be conducted," Vishrampur Sub-divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Rakesh Singh told PTI. 

 The incident occurred on a road in Vishrampur police station area, around 200 km from state capital Ranchi, late on Saturday. 

 The accused fled the spot after leaving the woman there in an unconscious state, he said. The SDPO said the female artiste had come from Chhattisgarh for a programme at Vishrampur in Palamu district. "Due to some reasons, that programme was not organised. So, she left for another function in Hussainabad with her male co-artistes," he said. 

 "On the way to Hussainabad, however, she was allegedly given some intoxicating substance by the accused, who then took turns to rape her in the car. They left her beside the road in an unconscious state and fled," Singh said. 

 Police were informed about the incident on Sunday, following which two accused were arrested and a manhunt is on for the third person, he added. Earlier, a foreign tourist was allegedly gang-raped in Dumka district, where she was spending the night with her husband in a tent, on Friday night.

 Three persons have been arrested, while a manhunt is on for the remaining four accused. PTI
Now, 21-yr-old stage performer gang-raped in Jharkhand
