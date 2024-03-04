RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Shehbaz Sharif sworn in as Pakistan Prime Minister
March 04, 2024  17:01
Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Shehbaz Sharif was on Monday sworn in as the 24th prime minister of Pakistan, Dawn reported.

 The swearing-in took place amid protests in different parts of the country by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) which has alleged rigging in the general elections held last month. Shehbaz was administered oath by President Arif Alvi at the Aiwan-i-Sadr.
TOP STORIES

Farmers' issues serious, don't file trivial petitions: SC
The bench said the petitioner must know that the high court has already passed certain directions on the issue.

Children Are Back In School In Kashmir
On Monday, March 4, 2024, students returned to school in Kashmir after 95 days of winter vacation.

K L Rahul Set For IPL Return?
Rahul is now at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru ready to take the field in time for LSG's season opener against Rajasthan Royals on March 24.

There is going to be some ebbs and flows: Aus coach backs Labuschagne
Australia coach Andrew McDonald is unperturbed by batter Marnus Labuschagne's recent run of low scores, saying that there are going to be "ebbs and flows" in one's Test career and the team is much more concerned about their batting...

Aishwarya, Abhishek Attend Ambani Party
The star-studded, pre-wedding festivities of Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani spilled over to Day 3, as celebs continued to have a grand time in Jamnagar.

