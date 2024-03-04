Shehbaz Sharif sworn in as Pakistan Prime Minister

Shehbaz Sharif sworn in as Pakistan Prime MinisterMarch 04, 2024 17:01
Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Shehbaz Sharif was on Monday sworn in as the 24th prime minister of Pakistan, Dawn reported.
The swearing-in took place amid protests in different parts of the country by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) which has alleged rigging in the general elections held last month. Shehbaz was administered oath by President Arif Alvi at the Aiwan-i-Sadr.
