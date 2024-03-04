RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
'Scindia will lose 2024 in same way he did in 2019'
March 04, 2024  12:35
image
Congress General Secretary in-charge Communications Jairam Ramesh has taken a potshot at Jyotiraditya Scindia stating that the Union Minister will lose the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in the same way he lost the 2019 general elections. 

 The Congress leader made the remark while speaking to ANI in Guna district on Monday, when he arrived in the state with the Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra. 

 On being asked if a Congress candidate will be able to defeat Scindia from Guna constituency, Ramesh said, "The way Jyotiraditya Scindia lost elections in 2019, he will lose the same way in 2024 as well." Notably, the BJP on Saturday, released its first list of 195 candidates for the Lok Sabha polls fielding Union Minister Scindia from Guna constituency. Scindia had switched from the Congress to join the BJP in 2020.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Ten Hag still hopeful of Man United's Champions League spot
Ten Hag still hopeful of Man United's Champions League spot

Manchester United have lost 11 of their 27 league matches this campaign, two more than all of last season. The two previous seasons with 12 league losses (2013-14 and 2021-22) led to managerial changes.

SRK, Salman, Aamir Dance To Naatu Naatu
SRK, Salman, Aamir Dance To Naatu Naatu

The Who's Who of the showbiz world attended Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding festivities in Jamnagar.

Ranji Trophy: Mumbai in control after taking big lead
Ranji Trophy: Mumbai in control after taking big lead

Mumbai grabbed a decisive 232-run first innings lead to take control of the Ranji Trophy semi-finals against Tamil Nadu, in Mumbai on Monday.

Sachin, Rohit, Zaheer Party In Jamnagar!
Sachin, Rohit, Zaheer Party In Jamnagar!

Mumbai Indians stars from Sachin Tendulkar to Rohit Sharma were present in numbers at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding bash in Gujarat's Jamnagar.

Why You Must Visit This Mumbai Landmark
Why You Must Visit This Mumbai Landmark

Mumbai's Church of St John the Evangelist or Afghan Church looks today as good as it did 158 years ago.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances