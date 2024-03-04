Primary school dropout rates rising in Assam: Eco Survey





Terming education as one of the key inputs for balanced social and fiscal development, the Economic Survey, Assam for 2023-24 said the average annual dropout rate in lower primary (LP) schools in the state stood at 8.49 per cent in 2022-23.





As per Unified District Information System for Education (UDISE) data, the LP school dropout rate was 6.02 per cent in 2021-22, rising from 4.3 per cent in 2019-20 and 3.1 per cent in 2018-19, it added. "Likewise in the upper primary (UP) level, the dropout rate is 10.33 per cent in 2022-23 and it was 8.81 per cent in 2021-22," the report stated.





The economic survey said that the transition rate from primary to upper primary schools in the state is 89.7 per cent.

