Primary school dropout rates rising in Assam: Eco Survey

Primary school dropout rates rising in Assam: Eco SurveyMarch 04, 2024 12:06
Student dropout rates in state-run primary schools across Assam have been continuously rising for the last few years despite the government taking various initiatives to improve the situation, the latest Economic Survey said.
Terming education as one of the key inputs for balanced social and fiscal development, the Economic Survey, Assam for 2023-24 said the average annual dropout rate in lower primary (LP) schools in the state stood at 8.49 per cent in 2022-23.
As per Unified District Information System for Education (UDISE) data, the LP school dropout rate was 6.02 per cent in 2021-22, rising from 4.3 per cent in 2019-20 and 3.1 per cent in 2018-19, it added. "Likewise in the upper primary (UP) level, the dropout rate is 10.33 per cent in 2022-23 and it was 8.81 per cent in 2021-22," the report stated.
The economic survey said that the transition rate from primary to upper primary schools in the state is 89.7 per cent.