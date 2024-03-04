PM's Kaziranga visit to shut rides for visitors from March 7-9





"The jeep safari and elephant ride in Kaziranga Range, Kohora, will remain closed to visitors. Jeep Safari will remain closed to visitors on March 7, March 8 and March 9 - forenoon and elephant ride will remain closed on March 8 and March 9," Arun Vignesh, Divisional Forest Officer, Eastern Assam Wildlife Division, said in a notice.





Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit the national park on March 8 and 9. He is expected to arrive at the park on March 8 evening and will stay at night.

