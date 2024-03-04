RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Odisha inks pact with IIT for quality education to visually challenged students
March 04, 2024  19:03
The Odisha government on Monday signed an MoU with the Indian Institute of Technology-Bhubaneswar, in a bid to provide inclusive and quality education to visually impaired students in the state. 

The Social Security & Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities Department signed the agreement with the institute in the presence of SSEPD minister Ashok Panda and principal secretary Bishnupada Sethi in Bhubaneswar. 

Panda said that improvements in assistive technology, particularly with regard to computers, tablets and smartphones, have made it possible for visually impaired people to read and write in standard scripts. IIT-Bhubaneswar will provide technical guidance and support for identification of the right assistive devices as per the identified needs of blind students, Sethi said. 

The project will take up training of students, career counselling, setting up of recording labs and accessible art centres. -- PTI
