RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Odisha bans single-use plastic in national parks, sanctuaries from April 1
March 04, 2024  19:29
File image
File image
The Odisha government on Monday imposed a ban on the use of single-use plastic in national parks, tiger reserves, wildlife sanctuaries and eco-tourism sites in the state from April 1.

Chief Wildlife Warden Susanta Nanda said in an order, "In exercise of the power conferred under Section 33 of Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972, it is hereby ordered that single-use plastic shall be prohibited inside sanctuaries/national parks/tiger reserves of the state with effect from April 1, 2024."

As the use of plastic water bottles will also be banned inside the protected forest areas, alternate drinking water facilities will be arranged for the tourists, Nanda, who is also the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Wildlife), said.

Visitors carrying food items in wraps will be advised to dispose of the wraps at designated garbage bins and not litter the protected areas, the order stated.

All the garbage generated from visitors, nature camps and other places inside the protected areas will be disposed of in accordance with existing guidelines.

Nanda, in a letter to all regional chief conservators of forests, divisional forest officers and deputy directors of Similipal Tiger Reserve and Nandankanan Zoo, said, "While this was necessitated for protecting habitats of the last mile of our state, it is reiterated that the public at large should not be put to inconvenience." -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Tata Motors to demerge passenger, commercial biz
Tata Motors to demerge passenger, commercial biz

Tata Motors on Monday announced the demerger of its commercial and passenger vehicle segments into two separate listed entities to better capitalise on growth opportunities. The commercial vehicles business and its related investments...

Nikki Haley defeats Trump in Washington DC for 1st primary win
Nikki Haley defeats Trump in Washington DC for 1st primary win

Haley, 51, received 1,274 votes (62.9 per cent) against 676 votes (33.2 per cent) received by her main rival and former President Trump.

BJP wins senior dy mayor, dy mayor posts in Chandigarh
BJP wins senior dy mayor, dy mayor posts in Chandigarh

In the 35-member municipal House, the BJP has 17 councillors. The number of BJP's strength increased from 14 to 17 after three Aam Aadmi Party councillors switched over to it on February 19. The AAP has 10 members while the Congress has...

Yashasvi Jaiswal nominated for ICC Men's Player of the Month award!
Yashasvi Jaiswal nominated for ICC Men's Player of the Month award!

Prolific India opener Yashasvi Jaiswal, the leading run-scorer in the ongoing Test series against England, has been nominated for ICC Men's Player of the Month Award for February alongside New Zealand's Kane Williamson and Sri Lanka's...

SC junks JMM case verdict, lawmakers lose shield against bribery
SC junks JMM case verdict, lawmakers lose shield against bribery

MPs and MLAs taking bribes to vote or make a speech in the house are not immune from prosecution, the Supreme Court said on Monday in a landmark, unanimous verdict that overrules its 1998 judgment protecting such lawmakers.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances