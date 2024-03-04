RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Nifty hits fresh all-time high level in early trade
March 04, 2024  10:06
Equity benchmark indices climbed in early trade on Monday, with the Nifty hitting its fresh all-time high level, amid a rally in global markets. Optimistic investors' sentiment after impressive GDP data has propelled rally in the equity markets. 

 The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 177.73 points to 73,983.88 in early trade. The Nifty hit its all-time high level of 22,440.90. 

 Among the Sensex firms, NTPC, Power Grid, Bharti Airtel, IndusInd Bank and Maruti were the biggest gainers. JSW Steel, Tata Steel, Titan and Mahindra & Mahindra were among the laggards.
Ranji Trophy semis: Kotian, Thakur give Mumbai huge lead
Mumbai grabbed a decisive 232-run first innings lead to take control of the Ranji Trophy semi-finals against Tamil Nadu, in Mumbai on Monday.

We Love Deepika's RED HOT Look!
Bollywood's ladies made FABULOUS fashion choices in February, while attending various events and weddings.

Blow for CSK! Conway Out For 8 Weeks
Devon Conway injured his left thumb during the T20I series against Australia.

'No basis in the claim that poverty is down by 5%'
'Without a poverty line, how are we to know whether poverty is the same, or it has come down or it has gone up?'

Bengaluru cafe blast probe handed over to NIA: Sources
At least nine people were injured when a blast took place at Rameshwaram Cafe in Brookfield in East Bengaluru on March 1.

