Nene Modi Kutumbam: PM tells Telangana





PM Modi said that the 140 crore people in the country are his family adding that his life is an open book.





"The leaders of the INDI alliance, deeply engrossed in corruption, nepotism and appeasement, are becoming nervous. When I question their 'Parivarvad', they have started saying that Modi has no family," the Prime Minister said.





"My life is an open book, 140 crore people of the country are my family. Today, crores of daughters, mothers and sisters of the country are Modi's family. Every poor person in the country is my family. Those who have no one, they also belong to Modi and Modi belongs to them. They say 'Nene Modi Kutumbam' (I'm Modi family)," he said.





"The countrymen know and understand me very well, keeping track of my every moment. Sometimes when I work till late night and the news is out, lakhs of people from across the country write to me asking me not to work so much, take some rest," he said.





The Prime Minister affirmed to continue his 'fight' to fulfil the dreams of the people. "I live with feelings Mera Bharat, Mera Parivaar. I am living for you, fighting for you and will continue to fight for you, to fulfill your dreams with determination," he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi targeted the opposition coalition, INDIA bloc over nepotism and corruption during his address at Adilabad in Telangana on Monday.