More than 70 booked following bar raid in Maharashtra's Bhiwandi
March 04, 2024  17:39
File image
Seventy-four persons were booked for allegedly indulging in obscene acts after a bar was raided in Bhiwandi in Thane district, a police official said on Monday. 

The bar was raided on March 1, the Kongaon police station official said. 

"The arrested persons comprise the two owners of the bar, 31 women singers and staffers, 26 male waiters and 15 customers. No one has been arrested in the case and further probe is underway," he added. -- PTI
