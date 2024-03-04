More than 70 booked following bar raid in Maharashtra's Bhiwandi

More than 70 booked following bar raid in Maharashtra's BhiwandiMarch 04, 2024 17:39
Seventy-four persons were booked for allegedly indulging in obscene acts after a bar was raided in Bhiwandi in Thane district, a police official said on Monday.
The bar was raided on March 1, the Kongaon police station official said.
"The arrested persons comprise the two owners of the bar, 31 women singers and staffers, 26 male waiters and 15 customers. No one has been arrested in the case and further probe is underway," he added. -- PTI
