RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Mann asks Speaker to 'lock' opposition in House
March 04, 2024  14:53
image
Unruly scenes broke out in the Punjab Assembly Monday after Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann handed over "a lock and key" to the Speaker, asking him to lock the Opposition inside the House so that they don't walk out during a discussion. 

 Mann, on the second day of the Budget session in the Punjab Assembly, slammed opposition MLAs for disruption of Governor's address on the opening day of the Budget session on March 1 and demanded a discussion in the House. Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan, on the request of AAP MLAs, allowed the discussion on the disruption of the Governor's address, in a departure from the practice of taking up 'Question Hour' and 'Zero Hour' at the beginning of a session. 

 Before the discussion commenced, Mann gave the Speaker an envelope containing a "lock and key", asking him to get the door of the House locked from inside so that the opposition members do not leave during the discussion. 

 "I will speak the truth and they will not tolerate it. Put a lock so that they do not run away," Mann told the Speaker. Leader of Opposition and Congress member Partap Singh Bajwa told Mann that they would not run away. However, the latter kept asserting that the opposition MLAs would leave, following which a heated argument took place between the two. 

 As Bajwa and Mann sparred, the Speaker said the issue of putting a lock on the door of the House was symbolic so that the discussion can take place in the House. The treasury benches and Congress MLAs also had a heated exchange, following which the Speaker adjourned the House for 15 minutes.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Tapas Roy quits as TMC MLA, sparks BJP entry buzz
Tapas Roy quits as TMC MLA, sparks BJP entry buzz

"I am really disappointed with the way the party is functioning. I am fed up with so many allegations of corruption levelled against the party and the government. I also do not support the way the issue of Sandeshkhali was handled," he...

Cong says Himachal govt 'not in 'danger' now, but CM mum on stability
Cong says Himachal govt 'not in 'danger' now, but CM mum on stability

The political crisis arose in Himachal Pradesh during the recently held polling for the Rajya Sabha elections as nine MLAs, including six Congress rebels and three independents, voted in favour of BJP candidate Harsh Mahajan.

Moody's raises India's 2024 growth forecast to 6.8%
Moody's raises India's 2024 growth forecast to 6.8%

Global rating agency Moody's on Monday raised India's growth forecast for 2024 calendar year to 6.8 per cent, from 6.1 per cent estimated earlier, on the back of 'stronger-than-expected' economic data of 2023 and fading global economic...

Ranji Trophy: Mumbai on course for easy win; Vidarbha fight back
Ranji Trophy: Mumbai on course for easy win; Vidarbha fight back

Shardul Thakur and Tanush Kotian claimed two wickets each to put Mumbai on course for victory against Tamil Nadu.

BJP launches 'Modi Ka Parivar' campaign to counter Lalu's jibe
BJP launches 'Modi Ka Parivar' campaign to counter Lalu's jibe

Rashtriya Janata Dal president Lalu Prasad Yadav had thrown barbs at the prime minister over his having no family.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances