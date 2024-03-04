Lens on 9 Bangladeshis for Puri temple entry





Four out of the nine foreign nationals, one Hindu and eight Muslims, had allegedly sneaked into the 12th century shrine despite a ban on entry of non-Hindus.





The group was detained on Sunday evening by Vishva Hindu Parishad activists after they found that several Bangladeshi non-Hindus had entered the shrine, violating temple norms.





A complaint was lodged at the Singhadwar police station.





Puri SP Pinak Mishra said the police are taking the matter very seriously and are currently verifying the passports and visas of all nine foreign nationals.





The persons have been instructed not to leave Puri town until the investigation is completed.





The SP added that the group claims to be unaware of the temple's entry rules, and their intentions for visiting Puri are being investigated. -- PTI

