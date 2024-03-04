Kerala veterinary student death: Stripped, assaulted, says remand report





The police had arrested all the 18 accused who have been remanded to judicial custody, in the case pertaining to 20-year-old Sidharthan J S, who was found hanging inside the bathroom of the college hostel on February 18.





While urging the court to avoid giving bail to the accused, the report submitted by the police on Sunday said that a belt and a cable wire were used to assault Sidharthan.





The police have charged the accused under Sections 341 (wrongful restraint), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapon), 306 (Abetment of suicide), of the Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of the Kerala Prohibition Of Ragging Act.





The report said that his classmates and senior held a public trial inside the hostel alleging that he had misbehaved with a girl student of the college. -- PTI

The remand report of the suspect linked to the recent death of a second year student at Kerala Veterinary and Animal Sciences University in Wayanad has alleged that the victim was assaulted viciously.