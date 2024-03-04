RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Kejriwal to appear before ED virtually after...
March 04, 2024  09:26
image
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal sends a reply to the Enforcement Directorate. He  says he is ready to answer its questions through video-conferencing and seeks a date after March 12.

The Enforcement Directorate has issued eight summons to the Delhi Chief Minister for questioning in the excise policy-linked money laundering case.

Kejriwal's name has been mentioned multiple times in the charge sheets filed by the ED in the case.

The agency has said that the accused were in touch with him regarding the preparation of the now-scrapped Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22.

Kejriwal and his party have alleged that the summonses issued by the ED were "illegal".
