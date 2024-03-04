RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Jharkhands Poorest Adivasis Face Ration Delays, Shortages
March 04, 2024  09:51
The Birhor Adivasi are hunter-gatherers
The Birhor Adivasi are hunter-gatherers
In Adivasi villages of Palamu and Lohardaga districts in drought-hit Jharkhand, exclusion from the right to food law takes many forms. 

Women are denied their rights in marital homes, children's names are not included for years, and there are unexplained months-long gaps in disbursing food grains through the public distribution system. 

As climate shocks affect farm output, men migrate thousands of kilometres to find low-paying jobs at construction sites or as indentured labourers in brick kilns.

Read the report here. 
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Ranji Trophy semis: Kotian, Thakur give Mumbai huge lead
Ranji Trophy semis: Kotian, Thakur give Mumbai huge lead

Mumbai grabbed a decisive 232-run first innings lead to take control of the Ranji Trophy semi-finals against Tamil Nadu, in Mumbai on Monday.

We Love Deepika's RED HOT Look!
We Love Deepika's RED HOT Look!

Bollywood's ladies made FABULOUS fashion choices in February, while attending various events and weddings.

Blow for CSK! Conway Out For 8 Weeks
Blow for CSK! Conway Out For 8 Weeks

Devon Conway injured his left thumb during the T20I series against Australia.

'No basis in the claim that poverty is down by 5%'
'No basis in the claim that poverty is down by 5%'

'Without a poverty line, how are we to know whether poverty is the same, or it has come down or it has gone up?'

Bengaluru cafe blast probe handed over to NIA: Sources
Bengaluru cafe blast probe handed over to NIA: Sources

At least nine people were injured when a blast took place at Rameshwaram Cafe in Brookfield in East Bengaluru on March 1.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances