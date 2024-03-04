Jharkhands Poorest Adivasis Face Ration Delays, Shortages





Women are denied their rights in marital homes, children's names are not included for years, and there are unexplained months-long gaps in disbursing food grains through the public distribution system.





As climate shocks affect farm output, men migrate thousands of kilometres to find low-paying jobs at construction sites or as indentured labourers in brick kilns.





In Adivasi villages of Palamu and Lohardaga districts in drought-hit Jharkhand, exclusion from the right to food law takes many forms.