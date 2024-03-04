Jharkhands Poorest Adivasis Face Ration Delays, Shortages

Jharkhands Poorest Adivasis Face Ration Delays, ShortagesMarch 04, 2024 09:51
The Birhor Adivasi are hunter-gatherers
In Adivasi villages of Palamu and Lohardaga districts in drought-hit Jharkhand, exclusion from the right to food law takes many forms.
Women are denied their rights in marital homes, children's names are not included for years, and there are unexplained months-long gaps in disbursing food grains through the public distribution system.
As climate shocks affect farm output, men migrate thousands of kilometres to find low-paying jobs at construction sites or as indentured labourers in brick kilns.
Read the report here.