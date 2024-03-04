Is Himachal govt stable, Sukhu asked. CM says...





When asked to comment on opposition leaders saying that the government is unstable and will fall soon, Siddhu attempted to divert from the question and told the media to ask this to the BJP leaders.





The chief minister was talking to the media after flagging off the River Rafting Championship from here.





Indicating a change in guard, Leader of the Opposition Jai Ram Thakur had on Sunday asked the BJP workers to get ready and said that anything can happen in the coming days.





"It is difficult for the Congress party to stay in power as the political situation in Himachal Pradesh is grim for the Congress, " he said.





High drama was witnessed during the cabinet meeting earlier on Saturday with Revenue Minister Jagat Negi leaving the meeting in between and Education Minister Rohit Thakur also walking out after heated arguments. The two ministers, however, later maintained that they had their engagements and Thakur returned after being pacified by Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri.





The political crisis arose in Himachal Pradesh during the recently held polling for the Rajya Sabha elections as nine MLAs, including six Congress rebels and three independents, voted in favour of BJP candidate Harsh Mahajan. PTI

