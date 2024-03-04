RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
India permits 64,400 tonnes of onion exports to UAE, Bangladesh
March 04, 2024  11:35
image
The government has permitted exports of 64,400 tonnes of onion to the UAE and Bangladesh through the National Cooperative Exports Ltd (NCEL), according to notifications of the commerce ministry. 

 While export of 50,000 tonnes of onion is permitted to Bangladesh, shipments of 14,400 tonnes were allowed to the UAE. 

 "Export of 14,400 tonnes of onions, with a quantity ceiling of 3,600 MT (metric tonnes) quarterly, to UAE through NCEL is notified," the directorate general of foreign trade (DGFT) said in a notification. DGFT is an arm of the commerce ministry, which deals with norms related to imports and exports. For exports to Bangladesh, it said that the modalities for the exports will be worked out by the NCEL in consultation with the department of consumer affairs.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Ten Hag still hopeful of Man United's Champions League spot
Ten Hag still hopeful of Man United's Champions League spot

Manchester United have lost 11 of their 27 league matches this campaign, two more than all of last season. The two previous seasons with 12 league losses (2013-14 and 2021-22) led to managerial changes.

SRK, Salman, Aamir Dance To Naatu Naatu
SRK, Salman, Aamir Dance To Naatu Naatu

The Who's Who of the showbiz world attended Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding festivities in Jamnagar.

Ranji Trophy: Mumbai in control after taking big lead
Ranji Trophy: Mumbai in control after taking big lead

Mumbai grabbed a decisive 232-run first innings lead to take control of the Ranji Trophy semi-finals against Tamil Nadu, in Mumbai on Monday.

Sachin, Rohit, Zaheer Party In Jamnagar!
Sachin, Rohit, Zaheer Party In Jamnagar!

Mumbai Indians stars from Sachin Tendulkar to Rohit Sharma were present in numbers at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding bash in Gujarat's Jamnagar.

Why You Must Visit This Mumbai Landmark
Why You Must Visit This Mumbai Landmark

Mumbai's Church of St John the Evangelist or Afghan Church looks today as good as it did 158 years ago.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances