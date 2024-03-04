RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Hindus move court for protection of Gyanvapi cellar
March 04, 2024  23:53
File image
The Hindu's side in the Gyanvapi case has filed a petition in the Varanasi district court, urging it to protect the 'Vyas Ka Tehkhana' (cellar), where the Hindus have been worshipping after the court's order in January.  

Vishnu Shankar Jain, the lawyer of the Hindu side, has said that there are continuous attempts made by the members of the Muslim community, who are going to offer namaaz, to 'demolish' the cellar.  

"There is a very important thing that has developed in Gyanvapi after the order passed by the district judge of Varanasi on January 31, 2024. After that order, it has so happened that there are continuous attempts made by the members of the Muslim community who are going to offer 'namaz' there every day, to demolish the cellar," advocate Jain said.

He further said the Muslims are visiting the site in large numbers to offer namaaz, so that the roof can be damaged and the 'Puja' can be stopped.  

"They are coming in large numbers over the set cellar so that the roof can be demolished and in turn, the 'pooja' can be stopped. So these are the attempts made by the members of the Muslim community. We have filed an application before the district judge of Varanasi wherein we have asked that the namazis must be restricted so far as their entry is concerned over the roof of the cellar," said Vishnu Shankar Jain.  

"Apart from that, the repair work must be conducted in the set cellar so that the 'pooja' which has been ordered by the court can go on without any hindrance," he added.  

On January 31, the Varanasi district court allowed the Hindu side to offer prayers in the southern cellar of Gyanvapi mosque, after the ASI report which found evidence of a Hindu temple at the site. -- ANI
