Hemant Soren's wife to enter 'public life' today
March 04, 2024  08:43
image
Kalpana Soren, wife of jailed former chief minister Hemant Soren, has announced her decision to enter 'public life' during Jharkhand Mukti Morcha's foundation day programme in Giridih on Monday. 

The party has decided to observe its 51st foundation day as 'Aakrosh Diwas' at Jhanda ground in Giridih, a party official said.

Kalpana on Sunday sought blessings from her father-in-law and JMM supremo Shibu Soren and mother-in-law Roopi. She also met her husband.

"Today, before attending the foundation day programme of JMM in Giridih on my birthday, I took blessings of the creator of Jharkhand state and president of JMM respected Baba Dishom Guruji and mother. Also, met Hemant ji this morning," Kalpana posted on X. 

She announced her decision to embark on public life journey citing the demands of the people of Jharkhand.

She pledged to continue voicing Hemant Soren's thoughts and serving the people until his return.

Kalpana, who holds an MTech and MBA, completed her schooling in Baripada, Odisha, and pursued her engineering and MBA degrees from institutions in Bhubaneswar.

JMM executive president Hemant Soren was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on January 31 in connection with a money laundering case linked to an alleged land fraud, subsequent to his resignation as chief minister. -- PTI 
Rakul's Best Bridal Look? VOTE!
What a beautiful bride Rakul Singh made!

What's Zuckerberg Doing In India?
Business tycoons at the Ambani's pre-wedding celebrations at Jamnagar, Gujarat.

Pollard Gives PSL Game A Miss For...
He was in Jamnagar for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding celebrations.

Soccer PIX: Atletico return to winning ways; Leverkusen go 10 points clear
Atletico Madrid secured a hard-fought 2-1 home victory over Real Betis in La Liga on Sunday thanks to an own-goal by Rui Silva and a header by Alvaro Morata as Diego Simeone's side ended a three-game winless run in all competitions.

In Pictures - Foden double fires Man City to comeback win against Man Utd
Phil Foden kept Manchester City's Premier League title challenge on track with a superb second-half double as his side hit back to clinch a 3-1 home victory over Manchester United on Sunday.

