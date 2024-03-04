HC seeks report from Jharkhand govt over Spanish woman's gang rape





A division bench comprising Acting Chief Justice Shree Chandrashekhar and Justice Navneet Kumar issued notices to the DGP, chief secretary and the SP of Dumka in this regard.





The court will hear the case again on March 7.





Advocate Ritu Kumar had mentioned the incident before the bench and produced several news reports of it, following which the court took cognisance of the matter. The court also appointed Kumar as amicus curiae in the case.





The bench has also ordered the Dumka SP to file an affidavit to inform the court what action has been taken against the perpetrators who have committed the heinous crime.





"The incident of crime of any kind against a foreign national may have serious national and international repercussions including impacting the tourism economy of the country. A sex-related crime against a foreign woman is likely to bring adverse publicity against the country and thereby tarnish the image of India across the globe," the court observed.





The court also sought to know if the woman, who is Spanish, was provided with a translator for recording her statement before the police. -- PTI

The Jharkhand high court on Monday took suo motu cognisance of the Spanish woman's gang rape in Dumka district and asked the state government to file a report on the matter.