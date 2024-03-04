Haley defeats Trump in DC for first primary victory





Haley garnered 1,274 votes to former President Trump's 676 with all precincts reporting, according to the US-based news daily.





This is her first victory over the former president in the 2024 campaign to become the Republican presidential candidate. The contest took place in a downtown hotel just steps away from the heart of Washington DC's lobbying hub over the weekend.

Former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley has defeated former US President Donald Trump in Washington DC in the Republican primary according to The Hill projections on Monday.