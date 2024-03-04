RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Gujarat Congress ex-president Modhwadia quits as MLA
March 04, 2024  18:07
Arjun Modhwadia
Senior Congress MLA and former state party unit president Arjun Modhwadia on Monday resigned from the assembly membership, the speaker's office said. 

The MLA from Porbandar tendered his resignation to Gujarat Assembly Speaker Shankar Chaudhary in Gandhinagar. 

The speaker's office confirmed that Chaudhary has accepted Modhwadia's resignation. 

With his resignation, the opposition party's strength has reduced to 14 in the 182-member assembly. 

Modhwadia, one of the senior-most and influential opposition leaders of Gujarat, had defeated BJP heavyweight Babu Bokhiria in the Porbandar assembly constituency in the 2022 elections. 

The senior leader's resignation comes days before Congress MP Rahul Gandhi's 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' is to enter Gujarat on March 7.
