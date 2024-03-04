Cop in train firing seeks transfer to Mumbai jail





Akola, in the state's Vidarbha region, is more than 550 kilometres from the metropolis.





Additional sessions Judge AA Ayachit sought a report from the authorities of Arthur Road (in Mumbai) and Taloja jails (in Navi Mumbai) on whether he can be lodged at these facilities.





The judge also directed Akola jail authorities to produce Chaudhary before court during the next hearing on March 30.





In his plea moved through advocate Jayant Patil, the accused said he was shifted to the "remote and unsafe" prison without taking any opinion or order from the magistrate court, which had heard the case during the remand stage.





In the plea, Chaudhary claimed he was transferred to Akola Central Jail on safety grounds and that he had not been produced before the court for a long time.





The Arthur Road and Taloja prisons are safer and convenient as they are just 25 kilometres and 49 kilometres, respectively, from Dindoshi sessions court, the plea contended. -- PTI

