RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Chinese among 3 held in Noida over Cambodia-linked cyber fraud
March 04, 2024  21:32
image
With the arrest of three people, including a Chinese and a Nepalese, the Noida Police on Monday claimed to have busted an international gang of cyber thugs duping Indians.

The Chinese national was allegedly staying in India without a visa and had reached Noida through Nepal, the police said.

The police have recovered four passports and 531 SIM cards which were activated using forged IDs of Indian nationals, a senior officer said.

"The accused were held by officials of the Bisrakh police station. Those held include Su Youming (34), a Chinese national who was found without a visa, Anil Thapa (28) from Nepal, and Greater Noida resident Vinod Bhati (52), who was assisting Su Youming," deputy commissioner of police (Central Noida) Suniti said.

"Some passports, driving licences, ID cards, nine mobile phones, and some credit and debit cards have been seized from them. More importantly, over 500 activated SIM cards have been seized from them which were purchased on forged Indian IDs," Suniti told reporters.

The investigation so far has revealed that they are part of a gang of cyber thugs operating from Cambodia, the police officer said. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

As India pulls out, China moves into Maldives with free military aid
As India pulls out, China moves into Maldives with free military aid

China on Monday signed a defence cooperation agreement with the Maldives to provide free military assistance to foster "stronger" bilateral ties with Male, weeks after President Mohamed Muizzu set a deadline for the withdrawal of the...

Praggnanandhaa to meet Abdusattarov, Gukesh up against Bartel
Praggnanandhaa to meet Abdusattarov, Gukesh up against Bartel

Sitting at tied fourth, Grandmasters R Praggnanandhaa and D Gukesh will have some catching up to do if they want to finish on the podium with four rounds remaining in the ongoing Prague Masters Chess tournament in Prague.

WPL 2024 PIX: Mandhana, Perry fifties power RCB to 198/3 against UPW
WPL 2024 PIX: Mandhana, Perry fifties power RCB to 198/3 against UPW

Engaging fifties by skipper Smriti Mandhana and star all-rounder Elysse Perry took Royal Challengers Bangalore to a formidable 198 for three against UP Warriorz in their Women's Premier League match in Bengaluru on Monday.

Gujarat Cong boss quits; MLA raises Ram mandir, heads to BJP
Gujarat Cong boss quits; MLA raises Ram mandir, heads to BJP

Within minutes of Gohil's announcement of the Congress' action, Der called a press conference at his residence, saying he was not aware when he was suspended by the party and announced he will join the BJP at its state headquarters...

SBI seeks time till after LS elections to reveal electoral bond names
SBI seeks time till after LS elections to reveal electoral bond names

State Bank of India on Monday moved the Supreme Court seeking an extension of time till June 30 to disclose details of each electoral bond encashed by political parties.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances