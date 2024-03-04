RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


'CAA will be implemented before Lok Sabha polls'
March 04, 2024  15:35
Union Minister Shantanu Thakur on Monday reiterated Union Home Minister Amit Shah's statement that the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), which was passed by the Parliament in December 2019, will be implemented before the Lok Sabha elections. 

 On Shah's statement, Shantanu Thakur said, "He explained to us that this is a very necessary constitutional event, and it is important to implement it. We have to give shelter to people coming from across the border and settle them too. No provision will take away the citizenship of current citizens." "The CAA will be implemented in such a way that there will be no role for state governments in it. They will not get any chance to create an environment of disturbance in the country," Thakur told ANI on Monday.

 Earlier in February this year, Amit Shah said that the CAA will be notified and implemented before the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.
