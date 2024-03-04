BJP's Sandhu wins senior deputy mayor post in reelection





In the 35-member municipal House, the BJP has 17 councillors. The number of BJP's strength increased from 14 to 17 after three AAP councillors switched over to it on February 19.





The AAP has 10 members while the Congress has seven.





The Shiromani Akali Dal has one councillor. Chandigarh MP Kirron Kher, who is a BJP member, also has voting rights as an ex-officio member of the corporation. The Supreme Court on February 20 had overturned the January 30 results of the Chandigarh mayoral poll in which the BJP candidate had emerged an unlikely winner, and declared defeated AAP-Congress alliance candidate Kuldeep Kumar as the city's new mayor.

Update: BJP's Kuljeet Singh Sandhu was elected to the post of senior deputy mayor in repolls in the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation on Monday. Election to the post of deputy mayor is underway. Sandhu secured 19 votes while Congress' Gurpreet Gabi got 16 votes. One vote was declared invalid. The result was announced by the mayor.