RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Bengaluru cafe blast probe handed over to NIA
March 04, 2024  09:45
image
The probe into the blast at a cafe in Bengaluru has been handed over to the National Investigation Agency (NIA), sources said on Monday. 

 At least nine people were injured when a blast took place at Rameshwaram Cafe in Brookfield in East Bengaluru on March 1. 

 According to the sources, the investigation into the explosion has been handed over to the NIA. A man wearing a cap, mask and glasses is the prime suspect in the case and is still untraceable, the sources said. PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Ranji Trophy semis: Kotian, Thakur give Mumbai huge lead
Ranji Trophy semis: Kotian, Thakur give Mumbai huge lead

Mumbai grabbed a decisive 232-run first innings lead to take control of the Ranji Trophy semi-finals against Tamil Nadu, in Mumbai on Monday.

We Love Deepika's RED HOT Look!
We Love Deepika's RED HOT Look!

Bollywood's ladies made FABULOUS fashion choices in February, while attending various events and weddings.

Blow for CSK! Conway Out For 8 Weeks
Blow for CSK! Conway Out For 8 Weeks

Devon Conway injured his left thumb during the T20I series against Australia.

'No basis in the claim that poverty is down by 5%'
'No basis in the claim that poverty is down by 5%'

'Without a poverty line, how are we to know whether poverty is the same, or it has come down or it has gone up?'

Bengaluru cafe blast probe handed over to NIA: Sources
Bengaluru cafe blast probe handed over to NIA: Sources

At least nine people were injured when a blast took place at Rameshwaram Cafe in Brookfield in East Bengaluru on March 1.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances