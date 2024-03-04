RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Atishi announces Rs 1000 monthly assistance for 18+ woment
March 04, 2024  12:33
Delhi Finance minister Atishi on Monday announced the 'Mukhyamantri Mahila Samman Yojana' under which Rs 1,000 will be given monthly to all women aged above 18 from the fiscal year 2024-25. 

 Atishi announced the scheme in her maiden budget speech. 

 "The Kejriwal government will give a monthly amount of Rs 1,000 to every woman aged 18 or above. Under the Mukyamnatri Mahila Samman Yojana, women will be given this benefit," she said. Atishi presented the budget for the financial year 2024-25 in the Delhi Assembly on Monday with an outlay of Rs 76,000 crore, and said the government is trying to realise the dream of 'Ram Rajya'.
