All dynastic parties believe in jhoot and loot: PM
March 04, 2024  13:13
image
In Adilabad, Telangana, Prime Minister Narendra Modi says, "BJP is committed to the development of the nation. That is why, even the people of Telangana are saying..."abki baar, 400 paar..."

"Face of dynasty parties may be different but they have similar character --"jhoot and loot", says Modi. 

"...Even after several decades post-independence, the contribution made by the people of Telangana was never given due respect. After 2014, the BJP Government at the Centre gave great importance to the development of Telangana and the honour of the tribal community...

"Could anyone have imagined that a tribal woman would become the President of the country?...Could anyone have imagined that the birth anniversary of Bhagwan Birsa Munda would be celebrated as a national festival? For the development of tribals, BJP Government formed a separate ministry."
