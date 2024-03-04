Acid attack on 3 girls in K'taka college, youth held





The youth has been identified as Abin Shibi (23) hailing from Nilambur in Malappuram district of Kerala.





He is pursuing an MBA course at his native town, a police official said, adding, he has been arrested.





The three students are in the 17-19 age-group, the police said.





The main victim, who was the actual target of the accused, also hailed from Kerala and had come to Mangaluru for her studies.





Karnataka health minister Dinesh Gundu Rao condemned the incident and also assured that stringent legal action would be taken against the perpetrator.





During interrogation, Shibi told police that the main victim had spurned his amorous advances, and he took this "extreme step to show his disappointment in love."





The attacker told police officials he had targeted only the girl, who suffered third degree facial burn injuries in the attack. But the acid also spilt over the other two students who were sitting close to her, he claimed. -- PTI

Three female students suffered burns after an acid attack by a youth at a government pre-university college in the taluka headquarters town of Kadaba in Dakshina Kannada district on Monday, the police said.