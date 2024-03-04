A women assaulter among Modi's 'family': Cong





The BJP on Monday rallied around Prime Minister Narendra Modi as its leaders suffixed their names on social media profiles with "Modi Ka Parivar", a day after RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav took a jibe at him for having no family.





Congress senior leader tweeted this picture alongside of Brijbhushan Singh, the former WFI president and MP, and Ajay Mishr Teni's bio saying, "The murder of farmers, assault on women, these are Modi's family."





Asked about the BJP's campaign, Congress general secretary organisation K C Venugopal said, "You could see the enthusiasm among the public in Patna yesterday. Everyday INDIA bloc is growing, that is why the BJP people are annoyed." Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh took a dig at the BJP, saying "now they cannot talk about parivarvad (nepotism)".





Congress' media department head Pawan Khera earlier said, "Waiting for Upendra Rawat, Pawan Singh & Brijbhushan Sharan Singh to add Modi Ka Pariwar to their bio." Later, Khera shared a screenshot the social media bio of Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh who had suffixed 'Modi Ka Parivar'.





"Modi Ka Pariwar welcomes Brijbhushan Sharan Singh," Khera said in a post on X. Madhya Pradesh Congress president Jitu Patwari said the BJP's principles keep changing.





"Earlier, they used to say that the country comes first, then the party and then the leader. Earlier, it was the Sangh Parivar, now it is the Modi Parivar. These are all misleading things, they should write in their profiles why there is no employment, why MSP guarantee is not given to the farmers, Modi should give guarantee that he will bring back black money" he said. They are indulging in media management using money power, Patwari said.

