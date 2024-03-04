3 arrested for 'Pak zindabad' slogans in K'taka





Supporters of Congress leader Syed Naseer Hussain allegedly shouted pro-Pakistan slogans after his victory in the Rajya Sabha elections. Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah ordered an investigation by a government-run Forensic Science Laboratory to check the veracity of the allegations.





Based on the FSL report, the police arrested three persons.





The police sources said one of the accused hails from RT Nagar in Bengaluru, the second one from Byadagi in Haveri district and the third accused is from Delhi.





The accused from Byadagi is said to be a chili merchant.

Three people have been arrested for raising 'Pakistan Zindabad' slogans in the Vidhana Soudha corridor on February 27, the police said on Monday.