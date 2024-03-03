RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Woman, 3 daughters killed in house collapse after heavy rains in J-K's Reasi
March 03, 2024  10:55
A woman and her three daughters, aged between two and five, were killed after their 'kutcha' house collapsed in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district, officials said on Sunday. 

Moderate to heavy rains lashed several parts of Jammu and Kashmir on March 1 and 2. 

Dozens of structures including residential houses were also damaged by strong winds and hailstorm in different parts of Jammu region. 

In the Reasi incident, Phalla Akhter (30), her daughters Nasima (5), Safeena Kousar (3) and Samreen Kousar (2) lost their lives when their house in Kunderdhan Mohra village in Chassana tehsil collapsed following heavy rains, the officials said. 

Two elderly members of the family -- Kalu (60) and his wife Bano Begum (58) -- suffered injuries in the incident and were taken to hospital, they said. 

The bodies were retrieved from the debris by rescuers, they added. -- PTI
