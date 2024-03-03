RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Trump projected to win Idaho Republican caucus
March 03, 2024  10:00
Former US President Donald Trump is projected to win the Idaho Republican caucus, The Hill reported citing Decision Desk HQ.  

Trump won all 32 Republican delegates in Idaho, according to DDHQ. 

The former US President also secured a win in Missouri caucuses and Michigan GOP convention. 

The next voting is scheduled to take place in Washington, DC on Sunday.  

Donald Trump's latest victory in Idaho increases his winning streak against rival Nikki Haley in the Republican presidential primary. 

Former South Carolina Governor Haley remains the last major GOP candidate contesting against Trump for the Republican nomination.  

Trump's latest win comes days after he registered a victory in the South Carolina primary and defeated GOP rival Nikki Haley at her home turf, according to an exit poll conducted by Decision Desk HQ, The Hill reported.  

All eyes now lie on 16 states that will cast ballots on March 5 which is Super Tuesday. 

These states are -- Alabama, Alaska, American Samoa (caucus), Arkansas, California, Colorado, Maine, Massachusetts, Minnesota, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Vermont and Virginia. 

Furthermore, American Samoa is also scheduled to hold a nominating contest on March 5.  

Donald Trump and Nikki Haley during the weekend spent most of their time to campaign in the states set to cast ballots on March 5.  

During his campaign speech in North Carolina, Trump mainly criticised US President Joe Biden and made brief remarks about GOP primary rival Nikki Haley, CNN reported. -- ANI
