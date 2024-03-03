RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Rahul, Akhilesh, Lalu to attend 'Jan Vishwas Rally' in Patna
March 03, 2024  14:32
image
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday arrived in the Bihar capital to attend the 'Jan Vishwas Rally', which is being seen as a virtual show of strength for the opposition INDIA bloc ahead of the Lok Sabha polls.

The rally, which has been organised by the RJD, is being attended by top leaders including its national president Lalu Prasad, his son and heir apparent Tejashwi Yadav, CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury and CPI general secretary D Raja.

Samajwadi Party president and former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Akhilesh Yadav has also reached the venue.

The historic Gandhi Maidan, a sprawling public ground situated in the heart of the city, is choc a bloc with supporters of the 'Mahagathbandhan', a coalition comprising Congress, RJD and Left parties, which was sharing power in the state until the abrupt exit of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, who heads the JD-U, recently.

The 'Jan Vishwas Rally' is being seen as a culmination of 'Jan Vishwas Yatra', a state-wide tour undertaken by Tejashwi Yadav, who lost his job as the deputy chief minister and embarked upon a drive to galvanise the public in favour of his commitment to job creation.

"Naukri matlab Tejashwi (Tejashwi means jobs)" is one of the slogans that reverberated across the venue of the rally. -- PTI 
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Shreyas Iyer's anticipated comeback falls flat in Ranji semis
Shreyas Iyer's anticipated comeback falls flat in Ranji semis

Unfortunately, his return was marred by a dismissal for just three runs off eight balls.

Business rivalry behind Bengaluru cafe blast? What HM said
Business rivalry behind Bengaluru cafe blast? What HM said

The explosion took place at Rameshwaram Cafe in Brookefield in East Bengaluru on Friday. A man wearing a cap, mask and glasses is the prime suspect in the case and is still untraceable,

SEE: Dhoni has got the perfect dandiya moves!
SEE: Dhoni has got the perfect dandiya moves!

Dhoni and his wife Sakshi joined forces with CSK bowling maestro Dwayne Bravo for an energetic round of Dandiya.

Shubman Gill's solo grind sets tone for Dharamsala Test
Shubman Gill's solo grind sets tone for Dharamsala Test

Despite the 10-day hiatus between the fourth and fifth Tests against England, Gill was relentless in his pursuit of excellence

India overtake NZ to grab top spot in WTC points table
India overtake NZ to grab top spot in WTC points table

India, who defeated England by five wickets in the fourth Test in Ranchi to take an unassailable 3-1 lead in the five-match series, replaced the Kiwis with a stronger points percentage of 64.58.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances