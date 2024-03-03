RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


PM to attend 29 events in 12 states in next 10 days
March 03, 2024  15:13
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to attend 29 programmes spread across 12 states and union territories over the next 10 days ahead of the likely announcement of the Lok Sabha polls.

Officials said he will be visiting Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Odisha, West Bengal, Bihar, Jammu and Kashmir, Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Rajasthan and Delhi.

On Monday, he will unveil multiple development projects in Adilabad in Telangana and later visit the Bharatiya Nabhikiya Vidyut Nigam Limited (BHAVINI) in Kalpakkam in Tamil Nadu.

He will address public meetings in Adilabad as well as Chennai, the officials said.

Modi will launch several projects in Sangareddy in Telangana on March 5 and address an event before travelling to Odisha where he will inaugurate and lay the foundation stones of numerous development initiatives.

He will then address a public meeting in Chandikhole in Odisha before travelling to West Bengal.

On March 6, he will unveil development projects in Kolkata and address a public meeting in Barasat. He will then travel to Bihar and inaugurate and lay the foundation stones of multiple development projects in Bettiah, the officials said.

The prime minister will be in Jammu and Kashmir on March 7 and attend a media event in Delhi in the evening.

On March 8, he will participate in the first-ever National Creator's Award in Delhi and then leave for Assam in the evening.

Modi will inaugurate the Sela tunnel in Arunachal Pradesh's West Kameng and then unveil multiple development projects in Itanagar.

Later, he will unveil a statue of legendary Ahom army commander Lachit Borphukan in Jorhat, Assam.

Thereafter, he will inaugurate and lay the foundation stones of multiple development projects in Jorhat, the officials said.

He will also visit West Bengal and launch development projects in Siliguri and address a public meeting there. -- PTI
