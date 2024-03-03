Pakistan Senate to take up resolution seeking ban on social media sites





The resolution was moved by Pakistan People's Party Senator Bahramand Tangi, whose tenure as senator ends on March 11.





It calls for bans on social sites, including Facebook, TikTok, Instagram, Twitter now X, and YouTube, to save the young generation from their negative and devastating effects, The News International reported.





"Cognizant of the fact that social media platforms are adversely affecting the young generation in the country; acknowledging the fact that these platforms are being used for promotion of norms against our religion and culture, creating hatred amongst the people on the grounds of language and religion," the resolution read.





Tangi stated that there were concerns about the use of social media platforms against the interests of the country through negative and malicious propaganda against the armed forces of Pakistan. -- PTI

Pakistan's Senate is set to take up a resolution seeking a ban on mainstream social media sites in the light of possible misuse against the country and its armed forces, during its meeting scheduled for Monday, media report said on Saturday.