Modi contributes Rs 2000 to BJP for 'Viksit Bharat'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday contributed Rs 2,000 to the BJP's campaign to strengthen efforts to build a "Viksit Bharat".





He contributed Rs 2,000 to the party fund and urged people to be a part of the "Donation For Nation Building".





Modi also shared on X a screenshot of the receipt of his contribution.

In his post on X, Modi said, "I am happy to contribute to @BJP4India and strengthen our efforts to build a Viksit Bharat."





"I also urge everyone to be a part of #DonationForNationBuilding through the NaMoApp!" he added. -- PTI