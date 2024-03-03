RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Modi contributes Rs 2000 to BJP for 'Viksit Bharat'
March 03, 2024  17:44
image
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday contributed Rs 2,000 to the BJP's campaign to strengthen efforts to build a "Viksit Bharat".

He contributed Rs 2,000 to the party fund and urged people to be a part of the "Donation For Nation Building". 

Modi also shared on X a screenshot of the receipt of his contribution.
In his post on X, Modi said, "I am happy to contribute to @BJP4India and strengthen our efforts to build a Viksit Bharat."

"I also urge everyone to be a part of #DonationForNationBuilding through the NaMoApp!" he added. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Calcutta HC judge Abhijit Gangopadhyay to resign, may join politics: Reports
Calcutta HC judge Abhijit Gangopadhyay to resign, may join politics: Reports

The judge refused to comment on it, stating that he would address all inquiries after submitting his resignation.

Modi donates Rs 2,000 to BJP ahead of LS polls
Modi donates Rs 2,000 to BJP ahead of LS polls

In his post on X, Modi said, "I am happy to contribute to @BJP4India and strengthen our efforts to build a Viksit Bharat."

Ranji semis: Thakur's blazing ton rescues Mumbai vs TN
Ranji semis: Thakur's blazing ton rescues Mumbai vs TN

Shardul Thakur's sizzling 109 and Tanush Kotian's unbeaten 74 offset R Sai Kishore's six-wicket haul, putting Mumbai in command

IPO craze continues: 3 firms to raise Rs 1,325 crore next week
IPO craze continues: 3 firms to raise Rs 1,325 crore next week

The primary market will see a flurry of activity in March, with at least three companies including Gopal Snacks will float their initial public offerings (IPOs) in the upcoming week to raise Rs 1,325 crore collectively. The other two...

Pucovski suffers concussion after suffering nasty blow on head
Pucovski suffers concussion after suffering nasty blow on head

Australian batter Will Pucovski suffered a nasty blow on his head and had to be substituted while playing for Victoria in a Sheffield Shield match against Tasmania in Hobart on Sunday.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances