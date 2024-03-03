RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Jayant Chaudhary's RLD formally joins NDA alliance ahead of LS polls
March 03, 2024  08:26
image
Jayant Chaudhary's Rashtriya Lok Dal formally joined the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance on Saturday.  

Chaudhary met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in the national capital and announced the tie-up on his official X.  

Notably, Chaudhary's RLS party was a part of INDIA bloc and his alliance with the BJP will come as another strong blow to opposition unity, aiming to take on Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.  

In a post on X, Shah shared photographs with Chaudhary and wrote, "I welcome Rashtriya Lok Dal President Shri @jayantrld ji to the NDA family. Expressing confidence in the policies of Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji, he joined NDA and will further strengthen our resolve for the upliftment of farmers, poor and deprived classes."  

"NDA is committed to cross 400 in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections and build a developed India in the Amrit Kaal," he added.  

"Under the leadership of Shri @narendramodi ji, India is becoming a parallel witness to development and poor welfare! Met @AmitShah ji and @JPNadda ji and decided to join #NDA. NDA is ready to fulfill the resolve of developed India and the slogan of crossing 400 this time," Chaudhary's posted on X. -- ANI                       
