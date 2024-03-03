RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
India's unemployment rate higher than Pak: Rahul
March 03, 2024  15:29
image
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday emphasised the importance of "nyay" (justice) during his ongoing yatra, attributing the rise of hatred in the nation to prevailing injustices.

Addressing a gathering in Mohana, located in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior district, he flagged economic disparity, social inequality, and the mistreatment of farmers and youth as key concerns. The BJP has been denying all such charges.

Gandhi, on a brief stopover for his 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra', criticised the adverse effects of policies like the Goods and Services Tax (GST) and demonetisation, linking them to a surge in unemployment rates, which he claimed were the highest in 40 years.

"The GST and note ban have fanned extreme unemployment," he claimed, adding "the unemployment rate now was the highest of the last 40 years".

The Congress leader further claimed that India's youth unemployment rate was even higher than countries like Pakistan, attributing it to the impact of policies of the government which had taken a toll on small businesses.

Gandhi said while commencing his second phase of yatra he had incorporated the word "nyay" as he claimed that hatred was spreading in the country due to injustice in economic and social sectors and injustice against farmers and youth.

He expressed distress over the diminishing recognition and benefits for soldiers, particularly those enrolled in the Agnipath scheme, who he claimed were being deprived of essential support.

Now, the Agniveers (enrolled by the armed forces as part of the Agnipath scheme) would not get the martyr status on losing their lives for the country. They won't get pension and canteen facilities as well, he claimed.

The Congress leader also highlighted the marginalised status of 73 per cent of the population, comprising Other Backward Classes, tribals, and Dalits, stating they were excluded from governance and business opportunities.

Accusing the central government of favouritism towards industrialists over farmers, he criticised the waiver of massive loans for select industrialists while neglecting the debt relief needed by farmers. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

29 programmes in 12 states in 10 days: Modi's mega outreach before LS poll
29 programmes in 12 states in 10 days: Modi's mega outreach before LS poll

The prime minister has been unveiling a slew of development projects running into lakhs of crores of rupees at various places as he turns the spotlight on his government's development and welfare agenda in the run-up to the general...

Dhruv Jurel's IPL success could define India's T20 World Cup fate
Dhruv Jurel's IPL success could define India's T20 World Cup fate

Gavaskar, impressed by Jurel's approach and situational awareness, made comparisons to the legendary MS Dhoni

Shehbaz Sharif becomes Pak PM for a 2nd time
Shehbaz Sharif becomes Pak PM for a 2nd time

Shehbaz, 72, who was the consensus candidate of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), received 201 votes, 32 more than what was required to become leader of the House in the 336-member Parliament.

BJP Asansol candidate Pawan Singh opts out after row
BJP Asansol candidate Pawan Singh opts out after row

Asansol is home to a sizeable migrant population, and the BJP had hoped that Singh would be an effective counter to Sinha, the actor-politician who was in the saffron party for decades before walking out in 2019.

Cop, Naxalite killed in encounter in Chhattsigarh's Kanker
Cop, Naxalite killed in encounter in Chhattsigarh's Kanker

The gunfight occurred in a forest near Hidur village under Chhotebethiya police station limits, where a joint team of security personnel was out on an anti-Naxal operation, Inspector General of Police (Bastar Range) Sundarraj P said.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances