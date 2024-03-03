India's unemployment rate higher than Pak: Rahul

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday emphasised the importance of "nyay" (justice) during his ongoing yatra, attributing the rise of hatred in the nation to prevailing injustices.





Addressing a gathering in Mohana, located in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior district, he flagged economic disparity, social inequality, and the mistreatment of farmers and youth as key concerns. The BJP has been denying all such charges.





Gandhi, on a brief stopover for his 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra', criticised the adverse effects of policies like the Goods and Services Tax (GST) and demonetisation, linking them to a surge in unemployment rates, which he claimed were the highest in 40 years.





"The GST and note ban have fanned extreme unemployment," he claimed, adding "the unemployment rate now was the highest of the last 40 years".





The Congress leader further claimed that India's youth unemployment rate was even higher than countries like Pakistan, attributing it to the impact of policies of the government which had taken a toll on small businesses.





Gandhi said while commencing his second phase of yatra he had incorporated the word "nyay" as he claimed that hatred was spreading in the country due to injustice in economic and social sectors and injustice against farmers and youth.





He expressed distress over the diminishing recognition and benefits for soldiers, particularly those enrolled in the Agnipath scheme, who he claimed were being deprived of essential support.





Now, the Agniveers (enrolled by the armed forces as part of the Agnipath scheme) would not get the martyr status on losing their lives for the country. They won't get pension and canteen facilities as well, he claimed.





The Congress leader also highlighted the marginalised status of 73 per cent of the population, comprising Other Backward Classes, tribals, and Dalits, stating they were excluded from governance and business opportunities.





Accusing the central government of favouritism towards industrialists over farmers, he criticised the waiver of massive loans for select industrialists while neglecting the debt relief needed by farmers. -- PTI