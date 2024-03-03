RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Indian Navy's sailor reported missing from ship
March 03, 2024  08:15
File image
File image
An Indian Navy seaman is reported missing from a naval ship since February 27 and a massive search operation has been launched to trace him. 

The Mumbai-headquartered Western Naval Command said the sailor has been identified as Sahil Verma and that a high-level board of inquiry has been ordered into the "unfortunate incident". 

"In an unfortunate incident, Sahil Verma, Seaman II, has been reported missing at sea from Indian Naval Ship whilst on deployment since 27 Feb 24. The Navy immediately launched a massive search operation with ships and aircraft, which is still continuing," it posted on X. 

"Naval board of enquiry has been ordered for detailed investigations," it added. 

The exact circumstances leading up to the incident are not immediately known. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

EPL PIX: Nunez scores late winner for Liverpool; Spurs win
EPL PIX: Nunez scores late winner for Liverpool; Spurs win

Liverpool snatched three points with a wild 1-0 victory over relegation-threatened Nottingham Forest.

IPL 2024: Franklin set to replace Steyn as SRH bowling coach
IPL 2024: Franklin set to replace Steyn as SRH bowling coach

Dale Steyn requested Sunrisers Hyderabad to give him a break for this season owing to personal reasons.

BJP 1st list: Bansuri Swaraj makes poll debut; Bidhuri, Lekhi dropped
BJP 1st list: Bansuri Swaraj makes poll debut; Bidhuri, Lekhi dropped

Bansuri Swaraj, the daughter of former Union minister Sushma Swaraj, will contest the upcoming Lok Sabha polls from the New Delhi seat and incumbent MP Manoj Tiwari from Northeast Delhi as the Bharatiya Janata Party on Saturday announced...

F1: Verstappen starts season with win in Bahrain
F1: Verstappen starts season with win in Bahrain

Red Bull's Max Verstappen started the season with a commanding Bahrain Grand Prix win from pole position.

WPL 2024 PIX: Dominant MI hand RCB a thrashing!
WPL 2024 PIX: Dominant MI hand RCB a thrashing!

Mumbai Indians came up with a dominant performance with both bat and ball to cruise to an emphatic seven-wicket win over Royal Challengers Bangalore.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances