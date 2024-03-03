RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


EC full bench to visit Bengal today, take stock of poll preparations
March 03, 2024  10:22
image
The full bench of the Election Commission is scheduled to arrive in West Bengal on Sunday to take stock of the law and order situation, and poll preparation in the state, a senior official said.

On Monday, it is scheduled to hold a meeting with all political parties in the state and have discussions with district magistrates and police superintendents, he said.

The visit of the EC bench is "primarily to take stock of the law and order situation and preparedness ahead of the Lok Sabha polls", he said. 

"The full bench will also hold a meeting with the chief electoral officer here, the poll panel official said on Saturday. -- PTI
