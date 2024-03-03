RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Doors still open for alliance with TMC: Congress
March 03, 2024  10:45
File image
File image
Even as the Trinamool Congress has decided to contest all 42 Lok Sabha seats in West Bengal, the Congress on Sunday said doors are still open for an alliance with the Mamata Banerjee-led TMC for the upcoming general polls. 

Ahead of the opposition's rally in Patna, Congress general secretary and in-charge of communications Jairam Ramesh told PTI they are still hopeful and believe that when West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee says she is in the INDIA alliance, her priority is to defeat the BJP. 

"We take that as a statement of her priority and intent," he said in Gwalior. 

"We have not closed any doors. She has unilaterally announced that she will contest all 42 seats (in West Bengal), well that is her announcement. As far as we are concerned, talks are still continuing, the doors are still open and the final word will not be said till the final word is said," he said. 

On the rally to be held in Bihar capital Patna, Ramesh said it is a joint opposition rally and coming after the prime minister went there on Saturday. 

"It's a very significant political rally and it shows the opposition unity to defeat the BJP and its allies," he said. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Dhoni has got the perfect dandiya moves!
Dhoni has got the perfect dandiya moves!

Dhoni and his wife Sakshi joined forces with CSK bowling maestro Dwayne Bravo for an energetic round of Dandiya.

Shehbaz Sharif set to become Pakistan's PM for a second time
Shehbaz Sharif set to become Pakistan's PM for a second time

Shehbaz, 72, who is the consensus candidate of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz and the Pakistan Peoples Party, submitted his nomination on Saturday.

Why BJP hasn't named Maharashtra candidates so far
Why BJP hasn't named Maharashtra candidates so far

The seat-sharing issue is being discussed with the central leadership, Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule told PTI.

Verstappen Sr. drops bombshell on Red Bull's future
Verstappen Sr. drops bombshell on Red Bull's future

Verstappen's father says Red Bull will 'explode' if Horner stays

1st Test: Green's heroics and Lyon's spin magic crush Kiwis
1st Test: Green's heroics and Lyon's spin magic crush Kiwis

Lyon will be lauded for his 10-108 over the match, there was little doubt that Green's brilliant knock in a 10th-wicket partnership of 116 runs with Josh Hazlewood set the platform for the victory.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances