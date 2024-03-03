RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Cop, Naxalite killed in encounter in Chhattsigarh
March 03, 2024  12:19
 A police constable and a Naxalite were killed in an encounter in Chhattisgarh's Kanker district on Sunday, a senior police official said.
 
The gunfight took place in a forest near Hidur village under Chhotebethiya police station when a joint team of security personnel was out on anti-Naxal operation, he said.
 
The operation was launched based on a specific input about the presence of Naxalites in the Hidur forest, the official said.
 
Constable Ramesh Kurethi, belonging to Bastar Fighters - a unit of state police, was killed in the gunfight, he said.
 
The body of a Naxalite and an AK-47 rifle were recovered from the spot, he said.
 
Search operation was underway in the area, he added. -- PTI 
