CBI arrests NHAI general manager in Rs 20-lakh bribery case
March 03, 2024  16:27
image
The Central Bureau of Investigation has arrested a general manager of the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) in an alleged bribery case of Rs 20 lakh in Maharashtra's Nagpur, officials said on Sunday.
 
Arvind Kale, who is also a project director, allegedly received the bribe from a private company, they said.

The CBI recovered Rs 45 lakh cash, including the bribe of Rs 20 lakh, during a search operation following Kale's arrest, the officials said.
A case has been registered against Kale and 11 others, including the private company, they said. -- PTI 
