Cal HC judge Abhijit Gangopadhyay to resign, may join politics
March 03, 2024  18:31
Calcutta high court judge Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay, whose rulings on various education-related issues in the state stirred political debates, said he will resign on Tuesday.

While media reports suggested that Justice Gangopadhyay would be joining politics, he refused to comment on it,  stating that he would address all media inquiries after submitting his resignation.

"I will resign from the post of Justice of Calcutta high court on Tuesday," he told reporters outside his residence here on Sunday.

Justice Gangopadhyay said he will submit his resignation to the President of India in the first hour on Tuesday, with copies sent to the Chief Justice of India and the Chief Justice of the Calcutta high court.

He has issued several directives instructing the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to probe allegations of irregularities in the recruitment processes of teaching and non-teaching staff in West Bengal government-sponsored and -aided schools.  
