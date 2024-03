Bhojpuri singer Pawan Singh, Bharatiya Janata Party's candidate from West Bengal's Asansol, says he won't contest Lok Sabha polls.





"I express my heartfelt gratitude to the top leadership of Bharatiya Janata Party. The party trusted me and declared me as the candidate from West Bengal's Asansol but due to some reason, I will not be able to contest the elections from Asansol," Pawan Singh said on X.