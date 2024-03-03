RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
BJP draws Cong ire over 'Bomb Bengaluru' remark
March 03, 2024  19:02
image
The BJP in Karnataka on Sunday slammed the Congress government for turning the city into 'Bomb Bengaluru' instead of 'Brand Bengaluru', drawing condemnation from Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his deputy D K Shivakumar.

The saffron party posted a poster on 'X' which read, "They said Brand Bengaluru'. They made it Bomb Bengaluru'."

BJP state president B Y Vijayendra claimed there was a link between the 'Pakistan Zindabad' slogan shouted inside Vidhana Soudha on February 27 and the blast in Rameshwaram Caf in Bengaluru on March 1, which left 10 people injured.

Speaking to reporters, he claimed that he has information that the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) investigation report on the sloganeering has already been submitted to the Congress government but it is yet to be made public.

Alleging that the ruling government in the state was trying to cover up the FSL report, the BJP leader said he would not be surprised if they brought out another FSL report.

Vijayendra said people of Bengaluru are feeling unsafe due to these incidents.

Siddaramaiah hit out at the BJP for their statement.

"What should we call it when there were four bomb blasts during the BJP's tenure? Who was ruling when the Mangaluru cooker blast took place? There was a blast in front of the BJP's office in Malleswaram. Who was ruling then? Who is in charge of NIA, IB? It's not their failure?" Siddaramaiah sought to know while talking to reporters in Chikkamagaluru.

"I am not supporting the bomb blast. I am condemning it but BJP should not do politics over it," he clarified.

Shivakumar too lambasted the BJP for tarnishing the image of Karnataka for petty political gains. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Calcutta HC judge Abhijit Gangopadhyay to resign, may join politics: Reports
Calcutta HC judge Abhijit Gangopadhyay to resign, may join politics: Reports

The judge refused to comment on it, stating that he would address all inquiries after submitting his resignation.

Modi donates Rs 2,000 to BJP ahead of LS polls
Modi donates Rs 2,000 to BJP ahead of LS polls

In his post on X, Modi said, "I am happy to contribute to @BJP4India and strengthen our efforts to build a Viksit Bharat."

Ranji semis: Thakur's blazing ton rescues Mumbai vs TN
Ranji semis: Thakur's blazing ton rescues Mumbai vs TN

Shardul Thakur's sizzling 109 and Tanush Kotian's unbeaten 74 offset R Sai Kishore's six-wicket haul, putting Mumbai in command

IPO craze continues: 3 firms to raise Rs 1,325 crore next week
IPO craze continues: 3 firms to raise Rs 1,325 crore next week

The primary market will see a flurry of activity in March, with at least three companies including Gopal Snacks will float their initial public offerings (IPOs) in the upcoming week to raise Rs 1,325 crore collectively. The other two...

Pucovski suffers concussion after suffering nasty blow on head
Pucovski suffers concussion after suffering nasty blow on head

Australian batter Will Pucovski suffered a nasty blow on his head and had to be substituted while playing for Victoria in a Sheffield Shield match against Tasmania in Hobart on Sunday.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances