BJP draws Cong ire over 'Bomb Bengaluru' remark

The BJP in Karnataka on Sunday slammed the Congress government for turning the city into 'Bomb Bengaluru' instead of 'Brand Bengaluru', drawing condemnation from Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his deputy D K Shivakumar.





The saffron party posted a poster on 'X' which read, "They said Brand Bengaluru'. They made it Bomb Bengaluru'."





BJP state president B Y Vijayendra claimed there was a link between the 'Pakistan Zindabad' slogan shouted inside Vidhana Soudha on February 27 and the blast in Rameshwaram Caf in Bengaluru on March 1, which left 10 people injured.





Speaking to reporters, he claimed that he has information that the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) investigation report on the sloganeering has already been submitted to the Congress government but it is yet to be made public.





Alleging that the ruling government in the state was trying to cover up the FSL report, the BJP leader said he would not be surprised if they brought out another FSL report.





Vijayendra said people of Bengaluru are feeling unsafe due to these incidents.





Siddaramaiah hit out at the BJP for their statement.





"What should we call it when there were four bomb blasts during the BJP's tenure? Who was ruling when the Mangaluru cooker blast took place? There was a blast in front of the BJP's office in Malleswaram. Who was ruling then? Who is in charge of NIA, IB? It's not their failure?" Siddaramaiah sought to know while talking to reporters in Chikkamagaluru.





"I am not supporting the bomb blast. I am condemning it but BJP should not do politics over it," he clarified.





Shivakumar too lambasted the BJP for tarnishing the image of Karnataka for petty political gains. -- PTI