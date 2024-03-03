RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Army jawan shoots himself dead at DRDO facility in Odisha
March 03, 2024  14:08
Representative image
Representative image
A 35-year-old army jawan allegedly shot himself dead with his service rifle at DRDO's Radar Observatory Air Surveillance unit in Odisha's Kendrapara district, police said on Sunday.

The incident took place when the army jawan, identified as Sepoy Raj Sekharan, a native of Tamil Nadu, was on duty at the facility of the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) at Kiyarbanka village in Mahakalpada police station area around 2 am on Sunday.

He was found lying in a pool of blood and was rushed to a nearby government-run hospital, where he was declared brought dead, a police officer said.

As per preliminary investigation, it seems to be a suicide case but further probe is underway, Inspector Bimal Kumar Mallik of Mahalakpada police station said, adding the rifle was seized and sent for examination. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Shreyas Iyer's anticipated comeback falls flat in Ranji semis
Shreyas Iyer's anticipated comeback falls flat in Ranji semis

Unfortunately, his return was marred by a dismissal for just three runs off eight balls.

Business rivalry behind Bengaluru cafe blast? What HM said
Business rivalry behind Bengaluru cafe blast? What HM said

The explosion took place at Rameshwaram Cafe in Brookefield in East Bengaluru on Friday. A man wearing a cap, mask and glasses is the prime suspect in the case and is still untraceable,

SEE: Dhoni has got the perfect dandiya moves!
SEE: Dhoni has got the perfect dandiya moves!

Dhoni and his wife Sakshi joined forces with CSK bowling maestro Dwayne Bravo for an energetic round of Dandiya.

Shubman Gill's solo grind sets tone for Dharamsala Test
Shubman Gill's solo grind sets tone for Dharamsala Test

Despite the 10-day hiatus between the fourth and fifth Tests against England, Gill was relentless in his pursuit of excellence

India overtake NZ to grab top spot in WTC points table
India overtake NZ to grab top spot in WTC points table

India, who defeated England by five wickets in the fourth Test in Ranchi to take an unassailable 3-1 lead in the five-match series, replaced the Kiwis with a stronger points percentage of 64.58.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances